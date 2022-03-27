Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Where to watch, timing, house pictures, and Mohanlal

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, hosted by Mohanlal will premiere at 7 pm on Asianet today, March 27. The viewers can also watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.



Bigg Boss Malayalam premieres today. The Bigg Boss 4 home has been built in Mumbai. Omung Kumar, a well-known filmmaker and art director, developed and conceptualised Goregaon Film City.

Bigg Boss Season 4 Malayalam is slated to launch on Sunday at 7 p.m., with Mohanlal as the host, and people are eager to learn every detail about the Bigg Boss house for this year's edition.



The Bigg Boss 4 house is radically different from the previous three seasons in interior design and artwork. Vanitha, Omung's wife, has also contributed to the design.

“We’ve designed the interiors of the house in such a way that the contestant will feel they are in a vacation mood. There are lots of private spaces for the contestants to gather together and have fun,” said Omung Kumar.

Omung has created several amazing art pieces, elegant decor, and garden areas to make the Bigg Boss home a lovely setting for competitors.

The colour patterns employed in the house are very appealing. Another unique feature of the Bigg Boss house will be a regal apartment for the captain. This suit's bedroom design gives ultra-luxurious comfort for the captain chosen through different games and chores.