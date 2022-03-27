Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Where to watch, timing, house pictures, and Mohanlal

    First Published Mar 27, 2022, 4:23 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, hosted by Mohanlal will premiere at 7 pm on Asianet today, March 27. The viewers can also watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. 
     

    Bigg Boss Malayalam premieres today. The Bigg Boss 4 home has been built in Mumbai. Omung Kumar, a well-known filmmaker and art director, developed and conceptualised Goregaon Film City.

    Bigg Boss Season 4 Malayalam is slated to launch on Sunday at 7 p.m., with Mohanlal as the host, and people are eager to learn every detail about the Bigg Boss house for this year's edition.
     

    Bigg BossThe Bigg Boss 4 home has been built in Mumbai. Omung Kumar, a well-known filmmaker and art director, developed and conceptualised Goregaon Film City. 

    The Bigg Boss 4 house is radically different from the previous three seasons in interior design and artwork. Vanitha, Omung's wife, has also contributed to the design.

    “We’ve designed the interiors of the house in such a way that the contestant will feel they are in a vacation mood. There are lots of private spaces for the contestants to gather together and have fun,” said Omung Kumar.

    Omung has created several amazing art pieces, elegant decor, and garden areas to make the Bigg Boss home a lovely setting for competitors.

    The colour patterns employed in the house are very appealing. Another unique feature of the Bigg Boss house will be a regal apartment for the captain. This suit's bedroom design gives ultra-luxurious comfort for the captain chosen through different games and chores.

    Surprisingly, the producers have chosen to stream Bigg Boss in its entire day, seven days a week on the famous OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Bigg Boss Malayalam's first season is available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The most recent events have significantly upped the bar for Mohanlal's role as host, which will last 100 days.

     

