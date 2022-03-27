Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Lakshmi Priya to Suchithra Nair, know contestants' full list here

    First Published Mar 27, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    Here is the rumoured list of celebrities who are might be the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4.

    The fourth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is just a few hours away from premiering, and fans are impatiently awaiting the show's debut. Bigg Boss fans are excitedly awaiting the reveal of the contestant who will be joining the programme, and several names are making the rounds on social media as well. With Mohanlal as presenter, audiences are eager to learn every detail about the Bigg Boss house for this year's episode.
     

    The Bigg Boss 4 house is built in Mumbai. Omung Kumar, a well-known filmmaker and art director, developed and conceptualised Goregaon Film City. The Bigg Boss 4 home is radically different from the previous three seasons in terms of interior design and artwork. Vanitha, Omung's wife, has also contributed to the design. However, below is a list of celebrities that have been confirmed as Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 competitors. 
     

    Lakshmi Priya began her career as a stage performer. Later, she was featured in substantial parts in movies and TV shows. After a brief hiatus, she returned to Malayalam television as the lead in 'Palunku.'
     

    Ronson Vincent, a TV actor who rose to prominence with his role as Nandan in the drama 'Bharya,' is one of the competition's finalists. The fitness fanatic, who has a large fan base for his exercise videos, has already demonstrated his daring attitude in the TV show 'Star Wars.' Ronson was most recently seen as a cop in the show 'Rakkuyil.'
     

    Naveen Arakkal is a well-known face among Malayalam television viewers. The actor, recognised for his roles in plays like 'Seetha,' 'Padatha Painkili,' and others, rose to prominence after appearing on the celebrity show 'Star Magic.' The actor has achieved notoriety for his appearance in 'Kanakanmani.'
     

    Sooraj Thelakkad began his career as a stand-up comedian on shows such as 'Comedy Festival' and 'Comedy Festival'. One of his duets with late actor Kalabhavan Mani is still doing the rounds on social media. After portraying the eponymous part in the film 'Android Kunjappan,' the actor became a household figure in Mollywood.
     

    TV actress Suchithra Nair is the darling of the Malayalam telly audience. She became a household name with her character Padmini in the show 'Vanambadi'. After 'Vanambadi', she was seen hosting the music show 'Start Music'. Besides the TV stint, Suchithra is a trained Mohiniyattam dancer too.

    Here's the rumoured List 

    • Pala Saji
    • Vava Suresh
    • Rahul Easwar
    • Sreelakhmi Arakkal
    • Santhosh pandit
    • Jiya Irani
    • Thankachan Vithura
    • Shanavas Shanu
    • Luckgith Saini
    • Wikky Thug
    • Akhil CJ
    • Aneesh Ravi
    • Lintu Rony
    • Rajesh Hebbar
    • Maheen Machan

     

