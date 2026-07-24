Bigg Boss Kannada 13 is expected to launch in September with Kiccha Sudeep returning as host. The upcoming season may introduce a major twist with a common man contestant entry, creating excitement among fans eagerly waiting for the grand premiere.

The countdown to one of the biggest reality shows on Kannada television has begun. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 is reportedly gearing up for its grand launch, and this season is expected to introduce a major twist that could make the show even more exciting for viewers.

After the drama, controversies, emotional moments and entertainment-filled episodes of the previous season, fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the new season will begin.

According to sources, preparations for the upcoming season are reportedly underway, with host Kiccha Sudeep expected to return to the stage once again.

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 Expected To Begin In September

According to reports, the new season of Bigg Boss Kannada is likely to premiere in the first week of September, with September 5 being speculated as the probable launch date.

If confirmed, the show will return with Kiccha Sudeep welcoming a fresh set of contestants into the Bigg Boss house. The announcement has already created excitement among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for updates about the upcoming season.

Common Man Entry To Add A New Twist

One of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 is expected to be the inclusion of a common man contestant.

The audition process for the general public has reportedly received an overwhelming response, with thousands of applicants submitting three-minute videos showcasing their personalities, talents and personal stories.

The identity of the selected common man contestant is expected to be revealed only during the grand launch. The opportunity to share the stage with celebrities and enter the Bigg Boss house has further increased curiosity among viewers.

Bigg Boss Fever To Spread Across Languages

This season could be special not only for Kannada viewers but also for Bigg Boss fans across India.

Reports suggest that the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali versions of Bigg Boss may also begin around the same time as the Kannada season. If this happens, viewers across the country could experience a simultaneous Bigg Boss wave across multiple regional languages.

The development is expected to bring a new level of excitement as audiences follow different versions of the popular reality show.

Contestant List Creates Buzz Among Fans

Meanwhile, discussions about the possible contestants have already started gaining momentum on social media and among television audiences.

Names of popular social media influencers, serial actors and controversial personalities are being speculated. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the contestant list so far.

As with every Bigg Boss season, viewers can expect unexpected entries, surprises and twists when the final list is announced.

Fans Await Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13

With preparations reportedly underway, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 is expected to bring another round of entertainment, drama and emotional moments to television screens.

If the reported launch date is confirmed, the Bigg Boss house will once again open its doors in September, giving fans a new season filled with challenges, competition and entertainment.