The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has formally requested a pre-release screening of the upcoming film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, expressing concerns that the portrayal of Lord Ram and other aspects might hurt religious sentiments. The body warned of protests if the demand for a special preview screening is not met ahead of its Diwali 2026.

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor'sRamayana! The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has formally requested a special pre-release screening of the upcoming film. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, the film could offend Hindu sentiments, they warn. This demand comes well ahead of the film's planned Diwali 2026 worldwide theatrical release. President Arjun Kumar sent a letter to director Nitesh Tiwari and the production company. He wants a preview for Mahasangh representatives. The goal: ensure the movie aligns with traditional beliefs and avoids controversial portrayals.

Why The Screening Demand?

The press note read, "...Recently, a film starring Prabhas was released, and we even organised a promotional event for it at the Red Fort...However, the film contained objectionable content. For example, the golden city of Lanka was depicted as black, leather was used inappropriately, and some characters were portrayed with features resembling Mughal-era figures...In our view, Adipurush presented a negative image, which is why that mega-budget film failed at the box office."

He added, "As for the upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor, we are ready to welcome and promote it. The Ramlila Committee even plans to arrange free screenings for thousands of people. However, we have one request for the filmmakers. The recently released trailer for the Ramayana adaptation appears underwhelming. Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram seems weak and lacks the gravitas associated with the character."

About Depiction Of Lanka

“The depiction of Lanka in black instead of gold, and the portrayal of Ravana and his army in a manner that did not align with traditional beliefs."

He further stated, "In our opinion, he does not fully resemble the image of Lord Ram...In contrast, regarding this new mega-budget film starring a major actor like Ranbir Kapoor, our only request is that it should avoid the kind of scenes that appeared in Adipurush and contributed to its failure...We would like a show of the film to be arranged for Hindu organisations in Delhi, including the Ramlila committees."

Warns Of Protest

"If any concerns arise during the screening, we would request that the filmmakers consider making the necessary corrections. If they choose not to arrange such a screening, there is little we can do. We are not the certifying authority, but we will certainly raise objections if we believe the film distorts the scriptures," he concluded.

About The Movie

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic film with a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana.