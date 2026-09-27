Actress Asiya Firdose entered the Bigg Boss house as the tenth contestant right after her Shravani Subramanya serial ended. Her role as Shravani gave her massive popularity. She actually started her acting career as the lead in the Kanyakumari serial.

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