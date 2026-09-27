A positive vibe finally surrounded Trigun. Everyone opposed Trigun's decision as a Sanchalak earlier. Nagarjuna played a video and proved that Trigun was absolutely right. Nagarjuna then dropped a massive announcement towards the end of the episode. He offered the contestants a chance to take cash and leave the Bigg Boss house immediately. He started the offer at 5 lakhs, increased it to 10 lakhs, and finally offered 15 lakhs. Mithilesh accepted this offer. Nagarjuna announced that Bigg Boss will cut these 15 lakhs from the final winner's prize money. Mithilesh could not reject the offer even though everyone tried to stop him.