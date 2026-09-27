Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan address the Rhiti Tiwari-Uditi Singh clash, Qazi Touqeer’s stand and other house controversies as fans praised his direct hosting approach.

The latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar gained much popularity following the participation of Salman Khan in resolving some controversies that occurred within the house. The host addressed several contestants instead of focusing only on one controversy such as the clash between Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh as well as the position of Qazi Touqeer during the diss battle.

After the September 26 episode of the show, some fans expressed their appreciation towards the host’s straightforward attitude. Some people even claimed that the latest episode is back to the "OG Bigg Boss".

Salman Khan Criticizes Rhiti Tiwari’s Behavior During Diss Battle

One of the most interesting moments of the episode is the discussion of Salman with Rhiti about her behavior during the diss battle. This task got more intense when Rhiti started making personal comments about Uditi and Qazi defended her contestant.

Salman criticized Rhiti’s language and called her performance during the diss battle "the worst diss ever".

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He also interrogated members of the team of Rhiti including Scout OP, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan, and Yung DSA because instead of stopping the argument they laughed. Aasif Khan in particular was asked about his reaction to such comments if they were said against his sister.

Qazi and Uditi Receive Support from Salman

Salman also challenged the statements of Rhiti about Qazi and challenged her about her feeling of insecurity near Qazi. Qazi was visibly disturbed during the altercation and in the end was restrained by other contestants.

On the other hand, Salman congratulated Uditi on her reaction after the altercation and supported Qazi for standing up in the middle of the argument. Thus, this episode attracted not only Rhiti’s statement but also the behavior of other contestants.

‘OG’ Salman’s Style Gets Praise From Fans

However, the most important reaction came from those who felt that Salman had covered various aspects which were yet to be sorted out.

Some of the social media reactions include “best WKV after 6 years” and “one of the best Weekend Ka Vaar episode.” One fan appreciated Salman for covering all the important points while other fans have said that they have waited to see “OG” style of the show and its host.

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This means that Salman’s in-depth coverage of the house controversies becomes one of the biggest talking points in this weekend’s Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.