The Ladakh Festival 2026, a three-day cultural celebration, was inaugurated by LG Vinai Kumar Saxena. The event highlights the region's rich heritage with traditional performances, including a patriotic song by girl group Team Stringmo.

The Ladakh Festival 2026 have commenced on Saturday, featuring a three-day celebration of the region's rich cultural heritage alongside pan-Indian art forms. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugrated the Ladakh Festival 2026 on Saturday. He expressed pride in attending the Ladakh Festival, describing it as a celebration of the region's centuries-old traditions, culture, art and way of life.

'Living Embodiment of Courage and Peace': LG Saxena

While addressing the gathering, Vinai Kumar Saxena, "It gives me immense pleasure and fills me with pride to be here among you all today at this grand and vibrant Ladakh Festival. I extend a heartfelt welcome and greetings to everyone gathered here for this historic cultural celebration. The Ladakh Festival is not merely a cultural event; it is a celebration of our centuries-old traditions, our way of life, our art, and our extraordinary spirit. Ladakh signifies more than just towering mountains, deep valleys, and pristine lakes; it is far greater than these wonders alone. It is a living embodiment of courage, peace, spirituality, and a rich cultural heritage. From the sacred waters of the Indus River to these snow-capped peaks, a unique energy flows through the very soul of Ladakh."

Grand Celebrations and Performances

The festival commenced with grand celebrations in Ladakh. People were seen wearing tradional clothes and playing musical instruments to highlight the culture and traditions of the Union Territory.

Patriotic Song Steals the Show

Several performances took place on the first day of the Ladakh Festival 2026. Apart from the individual performances, a group of girl children singing patriotic songs was the highlight. It was performed by the Team Stringmo.

The team expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Ladakh Tourism for the opportunity to perform on the opening day of Ladakh Festival 2026. "Honoured to present a patriotic song at the inaugural ceremony of the Ladakh Festival, in the august presence of the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and other distinguished dignitaries," they wrote on their Instagram handle.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ladakh Tourism @utladakhtourism for providing us with this wonderful opportunity to showcase our talent and express our love for the nation," added by Team Stringmo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐦𝐨 (@team_stringmo)

Ladakh Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place till September 28, 2026. ((ANI)