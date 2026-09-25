Bigg Boss 20’s captaincy task turns heated as Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh clash during a diss battle, with Qazi Touqeer stepping in. The confrontation intensifies tensions inside the house.

However, the recent captaincy challenge of Bigg Boss 20 has taken an unusual turn following a diss battle that occurred between Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh. The diss battle between the two has been taken by Qazi Touqeer on behalf of Uditi and hence the issue became even more intense.

Rhiti-Uditi Diss Battle Goes Out Of Hand

As per the latest captaincy challenge of the show, contestants from the two competing teams were asked to have a diss battle. However, Uditi did not participate in the activity herself but asked Qazi to participate in her place. However, what transpired became very personal for the participants rather than being a part of the task itself.

According to sources on the episode, Rhiti Tiwari has used very foul language to insult Uditi in the challenge. Qazi got irritated with Rhiti Tiwari regarding her use of language in the task.

Uditi Strikes Back Post The Task

However, the conflict did not end with the completion of the diss battle. While talking to Aman Gandhi, Uditi vented out her frustration regarding the entire confrontation and also made a few comments on the physical appearance of Rhiti. Moreover, she also resorted to using abusive language while referring to her fellow contestant.

Thus, this added yet another dimension to the controversy, as this time it involved comments by both parties, rather than limiting itself to just the task.

Qazi kept supporting Uditi throughout the argument. In fact, he even called out Rhiti’s father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari via the camera, questioning the usage of language by his daughter.

Captaincy Battle Goes On

Despite the above confrontation, the captaincy task still went on. According to sources from the episode, Gang Yung emerged victorious in the third round, after which Rhiti, Love, Mary Kom, Yung DSA, ScoutOP and Amrapali Dubey became the contestants of the captaincy task.

Hence, the episode ended up giving the house two issues at the same time – one of them being captaincy battle while the other is the equation after the Rhiti-Uditi-Qazi fight.

The rivalry also introduces an additional difficult layer into the already complicated equation that Rhiti and Qazi were discussing prior to the season because of their argument regarding Qazi’s medical emergency prank.