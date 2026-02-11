Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Hosted Show's Biggest Leak Revealed; Read On
Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 19 ended, fans are eagerly waiting for the next season. Although there's no official announcement yet, the name of the first confirmed contestant has been leaked. Let's find out who this contestant is
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss
Salman Khan's controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss has always been in the spotlight. Viewers go crazy for it. After the Season 19 finale, Salman said he'd see everyone next season.
Bigg Boss 20 Latest Update
Fans await Bigg Boss 20, the new season of the hit reality show. While makers are quiet, social media buzzes that the first contestant's name is out. Who is it?
Who is the first final contestant of Bigg Boss 20
Bigg Boss 20 hasn't announced its final contestants or the show's date yet, but rumors have started. This time, the rumors aren't about a TV actor or social media star. The name is Bhagirath Bhatt, known for his work in films and international projects.
Why is sitar player Bhagirath Bhatt's name going viral
Speculation began on social media, with fan pages claiming Bhagirath Bhatt might be a Bigg Boss 20 contestant. There's no official confirmation yet. Neither the makers nor Bhatt has made a statement. However, his name going viral is causing a stir as he's from a very different field.
Who is Bhagirath Bhatt?
Born in Jamnagar, Bhagirath Bhatt is from a musical family and started sitar at six. A gold medalist, his music is in films like Padmaavat and series like Heeramandi.
When could Bigg Boss 20 start
Media reports suggest Bigg Boss 20 could start this September. No official updates are out, but fans are eager for the new season.
