'Battle of Galwan' Cast Fees: Salman Khan to Chitrangada Singh; Know Salary Here
Salman Khan is currently in the news for his film, Battle of Galwan. Recently, it was reported that the filmmakers have postponed the movie's release date. It's being said that some scenes of the film are being re-shot
Battle of Galwan Cast Fees
Amid the buzz around Battle of Galwan, we're about to tell you about the fees of its star cast. Let's find out who got the biggest paycheck and who received the lowest fee. By the way, these fee figures are based on media reports.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan is known for charging a lot for his films and taking a profit share. For Battle of Galwan, reports say he took home ₹110 crore. He plays Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu.
Govinda
Govinda is also part of the film Battle of Galwan. According to reports, Govinda has charged a fee of ₹8 crore for his role. However, there has been no official confirmation about this yet.
Chitrangada Singh
Chitrangada Singh is the lead actress in Battle of Galwan. According to media reports, she received a fee of ₹2 crore. This is Chitrangada's first film with Salman Khan.
Ankur Bhatia
Ankur Bhatia is also part of the film Battle of Galwan. Reports suggest he received a fee of ₹1.5 crore for this movie. Ankur has been a part of several films and web series.
Abhilash Chaudhary
Abhilash Chaudhary will be seen playing a special role in Battle of Galwan. He has been paid a fee of ₹50 lakh for his work in this movie. Abhilash has also worked with Salman in Dabangg 3 and Sikandar.
Hira Sohal
Hira Sohal will also appear in Battle of Galwan. Reports say she was paid ₹1 crore for her role. Hira has mostly worked in Punjabi music videos.
