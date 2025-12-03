Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna’s Per-Week Fees Revealed; Find Out His Total Earnings
TV actor Gaurav Khanna, known for his role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, is a top-5 finalist on Bigg Boss 19. His journey on the show has also brought impressive earnings.
From TV Fame to Reality Spotlight
TV superstar Gaurav Khanna, widely known for his role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, is now competing in this season of Bigg Boss 19. The actor has successfully reached the top-5 finalists, sharing the final stretch with Amaal Mallik, Farhana Bhat, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal. His journey from being a celebrated TV face to a reality-show finalist is drawing a lot of attention.
A Strong Game and Fan Favourite
Inside the Bigg Boss house, Gaurav has played a confident and composed game. He managed to strike a balance between being assertive and likable — winning many hearts among the audience. His calm demeanour, genuine interactions, and occasional leadership in tasks have helped him earn admiration and votes, making him a clear favourite to reach the finale.
Big Earnings from Bigg Boss
Besides becoming more popular, Gaurav Khanna has earned a huge amount from Bigg Boss 19. Reports say he gets ₹17.5 lakh per week, around ₹2.5 lakh per day. This makes him one of the highest-paid contestants, showing how important and valuable his presence is on the show.
Finale Nears on December 7
As the show heads toward its climax, all eyes are on the big finale slated for 7th December. Fans and viewers are eagerly waiting to see whether Gaurav Khanna’s journey will end with the trophy. With strong gameplay, widespread support, and a huge fan following behind him, he has a real shot at winning the top prize this season.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.