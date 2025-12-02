Bigg Boss 19 Semi-Finale Week: 'Bigg Boss 19' is now in its semi-finale week. According to a poll, the names of the most popular and the least popular contestants among the remaining 6 have been revealed.

High-voltage drama is a daily occurrence in 'Bigg Boss 19'. However, the show has now reached its semi-finale week, and everyone is eager to know who the winner will be. After the recent eliminations of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, the race has become even tougher. So, let's take a look at who the most popular contestants are right now.

Who is the popular contestant of 'Bigg Boss 19'

To find out who the most popular contestant is before the finale week in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, BBTak conducted a poll. Currently, there are 6 contestants left in the show: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar. According to reports, Farrhana is leading as the most popular contestant, while Gaurav Khanna is in second place. Meanwhile, Malti Chahar's popularity is the lowest compared to Pranit, Amaal, and Tanya. However, cricketers have started an online rally, requesting fans to vote for her.

During the poll, one user commented, 'Farrhana Bhatt is the rising winner of Bigg Boss 19.' Another said, 'Farrhana has become very popular by fighting.' A third wrote, 'Farrhana Bhatt is the real winner of the show.' Seeing this, it seems Gaurav's popularity has surpassed Farrhana's. Let's see if anyone gets evicted from Bigg Boss 19 this week. Until then, keep watching 'Bigg Boss 19' every Monday to Sunday at 9 PM on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

