- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 18 Fame Rajat Dalal Wedding Pics Go Viral—But Bride’s Identity Still Under Wraps
Bigg Boss 18 Fame Rajat Dalal Wedding Pics Go Viral—But Bride’s Identity Still Under Wraps
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal has quietly tied the knot! Rajat shared pictures from his destination wedding on social media, and TV stars are flooding the comments with congratulations.
Rajat Dalal gets married
Rajat Dalal shares wedding photos
Just a few hours ago, Rajat Dalal shared these photos from his secret wedding on Instagram. He wrote, 'Beginning a new chapter of life.' Celebs like Vishal Singh, Jannat Zubair, Arbaz Patel, Divya Agarwal, Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun, and Md. Danish quickly congratulated the couple.
Who is Rajat Dalal's bride?
Rajat Dalal had hinted about his wedding
Who is Rajat Dalal
Rajat Dalal is a fitness influencer who shot to fame after his stint on Bigg Boss 18. On the show, people really liked his chemistry with co-contestant Chahat Pandey, and rumours started flying that they were dating. However, Rajat never publicly confirmed any relationship with Chahat.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.