A month into Bigg Boss 19, chaos continues inside the house. Now, buzz around a wildcard entry, possibly ex-contestant Rajat Dalal, has stirred excitement, promising new twists and high-voltage drama ahead.

It has been over a month since Salman Khan's most controversial TV show, Bigg Boss 19, premiered. In this short time, the audience has witnessed intense drama, fiery arguments, and frequent clashes inside the house. With contestants constantly making headlines, a fresh update has now grabbed fans' attention. A wildcard entry is reportedly on the way. This new addition is expected to spice things up and bring a fresh wave of chaos to the already heated atmosphere.

High-Voltage Drama Continues in the Bigg Boss 19 House

As one of India's most-watched reality shows, Bigg Boss 19 has kept viewers hooked with its emotional outbursts, strategic gameplay, and unpredictable twists. Currently, 14 contestants remain in the house, while 3 have already been eliminated. The buzz around a wildcard entry has further heightened excitement among fans. Known for its surprise entries and mid-season shake-ups, the show may soon witness an explosive twist with a former contestant returning to the game.

Who Is the Wildcard Contestant in Bigg Boss 19?

According to Bigg Boss Tak, discussions are underway to bring back a contestant from a previous season. The update reads: “Discussion: In the coming days, an ex-contestant may enter the Bigg Boss 19 house as a new wildcard. Rajat Dalal has been approached to join the show.”

While nothing is officially confirmed yet, reports claim that Rajat Dalal, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 18, has shown interest and may join soon. Meanwhile, actor Karanvir Mehra was also approached but declined the offer.

If Rajat enters the house, it could dramatically shift dynamics and intensify the competition. There’s also speculation that Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife and Baseer Ali’s ex-girlfriend may enter as wildcard contestants, adding further intrigue to the season.