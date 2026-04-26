'Bhooth Bangla' Is Akshay Kumar's 20th 100-Crore Movie; Check Full List Here
Akshay Kumar is making headlines for his new film, Bhooth Bangla. The movie is doing really well at the box office, having already crossed the ₹100 crore net collection mark in India. Priyadarshan has directed this multi-starrer horror-comedy
Bhooth Bangla is Akshay Kumar's 20th 100-crore film
Which was Akshay Kumar's first 100-crore film?
Akshay Kumar's journey into the ₹100 crore club started with *Housefull 2*. The film made a net collection of ₹116 crore at the Indian box office. Sajid Khan was the director of this movie.
How many of Akshay Kumar's films have crossed 100 crores?
Names of Akshay Kumar's 100-crore films
These films of Akshay Kumar are also in the 100 crore club
How many films will Akshay Kumar be seen in in 2026?
Looking at Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies, he will be seen in *Welcome to the Jungle* and *Haiwaan* in 2026. He also has a few other films in the pipeline that could be released by 2027.
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