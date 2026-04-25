Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, has entered its second weekend on a solid note. On Day 8 (second Friday), the film earned Rs 5.75 crore, pushing its India net total to Rs 90.15 crore.

After a successful first week collection of Rs 84.40 crore, the film has shown steady growth. In gross terms, its India earnings stand at Rs 107.20 crore, indicating consistent audience interest.