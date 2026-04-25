- Home
- Entertainment
- Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8: Bhooth Bangla Enters Second Weekend Strong, Faces Challenge from Michael Biopic
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8: Bhooth Bangla Enters Second Weekend Strong, Faces Challenge from Michael Biopic
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla maintains a strong box office run, crossing Rs 90 crore in India by Day 8. However, its momentum iss seeing tested by fresh competition from a Hollywood biopic
Strong Second Weekend Start for Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, has entered its second weekend on a solid note. On Day 8 (second Friday), the film earned Rs 5.75 crore, pushing its India net total to Rs 90.15 crore.
After a successful first week collection of Rs 84.40 crore, the film has shown steady growth. In gross terms, its India earnings stand at Rs 107.20 crore, indicating consistent audience interest.
Overseas Growth Boosts Worldwide Total
The film is also performing well internationally. On Day 8, it added Rs 2.50 crore overseas, taking its total international earnings to Rs 37.50 crore.
This brings the worldwide gross collection of Bhooth Bangla to Rs 144.70 crore so far, highlighting its appeal beyond domestic audiences and strengthening its box office position.
Rising Competition from Michael and Dhurandhar 2
The smooth run of Bhooth Bangla is now facing competition from the Hollywood biopic Michael, based on Michael Jackson.
The film, featuring Jaafar Jackson, collected Rs 3.80 crore on Friday, with an estimated opening of Rs 5.50 crore including previews—just slightly behind Bhooth Bangla.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its long run, earning Rs 1.60 crore on the same day and taking its massive total to around Rs 1,124 crore.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Defies Odds, Crosses Rs 1768 Cr Worldwide Despite Low Occupancy
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.