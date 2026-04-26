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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar Starrer Film Sees Massive Jump; Collects THIS
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's new film, 'Bhooth Bangla', is rocking the box office. It's been nine days since its release, and the Day 9 collection figures are just mind-blowing. The movie saw a huge jump in its earnings
The magic of the film Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla's Day 9 Collection
A report from sacnilk.com says 'Bhooth Bangla' made a solid ₹9.98 crore on its ninth day. This is a great number compared to its eighth day, when the movie only earned ₹5.75 crore. The film is currently being shown across 8,949 shows.
The film Bhooth Bangla's net collection
'Bhooth Bangla' is getting a fantastic response at the Indian box office. So far, the film has earned a net collection of ₹100.13 crore. Meanwhile, its gross collection has reached ₹118.98 crore.
How much Bhooth Bangla earned worldwide
Talking about its worldwide collection, 'Bhooth Bangla' is also a hit with overseas audiences. In just nine days, the film has raked in ₹156.03 crore globally and will soon enter the 200 crore club. Its overseas gross collection stands at ₹37.50 crore.
The film Bhooth Bangla's day-wise business
'Bhooth Bangla' earned ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. It collected ₹19 crore on the second day and ₹23 crore on the third. The film's business was ₹6.75 crore on the fourth day, ₹8 crore on the fifth, and ₹6.15 crore on the sixth. It then made ₹5.50 crore on the seventh day and ₹5.75 crore on the eighth.
Bhooth Bangla's budget and star cast
Director Priyadarshan's film 'Bhooth Bangla' stars Akshay Kumar, Vaamika Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Rajesh Sharma in lead roles. Made on a budget of ₹120 crore, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar.
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