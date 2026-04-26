'Bhooth Bangla' earned ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. It collected ₹19 crore on the second day and ₹23 crore on the third. The film's business was ₹6.75 crore on the fourth day, ₹8 crore on the fifth, and ₹6.15 crore on the sixth. It then made ₹5.50 crore on the seventh day and ₹5.75 crore on the eighth.