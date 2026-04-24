Bhooth Bangla began its theatrical run on a strong note, pulling in impressive numbers over its first weekend. The film collected ₹12.25 crore on Day 1, climbed to ₹19 crore on Day 2, and peaked at ₹23 crore on Sunday.

However, like many recent releases, the film struggled to maintain that momentum beyond the weekend. Monday saw a sharp fall to ₹6.75 crore, signaling the beginning of a steady weekday slowdown.