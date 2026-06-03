IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit has appealed to Ranveer Singh for a resolution after the FWICE withdrew its non-cooperation directive against the actor over his exit from 'Don 3', following an intervention from the IMPPA.

Filmmaker and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashoke Pandit has made an appeal to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to come together for a resolution. This came after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdrew its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after the actor's abrupt exit from 'Don 3'.

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Federation Officials Speak Out

Speaking to ANI, Pandit shared, "The dispute didn't drag much, and we are not even blaming anyone. In the previous press conference, the federation had issued a non-cooperation against Ranveer Singh. We had received a complaint from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and reacted to the same. Today's press conference was to address the remarks made by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma against the federation. We also wrote to the producers' body to stay in the loop so that a similar incident is not repeated in the future. We then received a letter from IMMPA to remove the non-cooperation and that they want to work on this together." Pandit also made an appeal to actor Ranveer Singh to resolve the issue with the federation.

FWICE President BN Tiwari shared how the producer bodies reached out to the federation for withdrawing the non-cooperation directive. "Producer bodies CINTAA and the Guild have urged us to settle down the matter and withdraw the non-cooperation," Tiwari told ANI.

FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey further explained, "The federation doesn't ban anyone. If any member works against its rules, it issues a non-cooperation. Earlier, we issued a non-cooperation against Pakistani artists and those who worked with Pakistani artists. There has been no reaction from Ranveer Singh. We have just received a legal notice from his team."

FWICE Calls for Amicable Resolution

On Wednesday, the FWICE announced that they have "withdrawn" their decision after the "intervention" of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). The film body has called for a "constructive and amicable resolution" in the ongoing issues between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment over 'Don 3'.

"Over the course of subsequent discussions and deliberations, and after taking into consideration the intervention and appeal made by lndian Motion Picture Producers'Association (IMPPA) (respected producer body), it was collectively felt that the matter should now move towards a constructive and amicable resolution in the larger interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry," read a part of the press statement of FWICE.

The controversy around Ranveer's exit erupted after the actor gave back-to-back blockbusters with 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' in 2025 and 2026, respectively. (ANI)