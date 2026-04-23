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Will 'Bhooth Bangla' be a hit or a flop?

'Bhooth Bangla' was made on a budget of about ₹120 crore. If the film crosses this amount in India, it will be considered a successful film. However, to be called a 'hit', it needs to earn more than ₹180 crore. We'll have to see if the film can touch this figure. The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta, and Rajesh Sharma alongside Akshay Kumar and Vamika Gabbi.