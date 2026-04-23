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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar Starrer Film Nears Rs. 100 Crore
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's film 'Bhooth Bangla' is still going strong at the box office. After Wednesday, the collections saw a small dip on Thursday. But for a weekday, the numbers are looking quite decent
'Bhooth Bangla' is close to the ₹100 crore mark in India
How much did 'Bhooth Bangla' earn on its 7th day?
According to trade tracking site sacnilk.com, the Akshay Kumar and Vamika Gabbi starrer 'Bhooth Bangla' earned about ₹1.70 crore by 4 PM on Thursday, its 7th day. The final collection for the day could be around ₹5-6 crore.
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'Bhooth Bangla' had a solid advance booking for Day 7
What is 'Bhooth Bangla's' worldwide collection?
In 6 days, 'Bhooth Bangla' earned a worldwide gross of ₹137.34 crore. Out of this, the India gross collection was ₹105.86 crore and the overseas gross was ₹31.84 crore. It is expected that after the final Day 7 numbers come in, the total collection could be close to ₹150 crore.
Will 'Bhooth Bangla' be a hit or a flop?
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