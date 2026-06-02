Inside Sushmita Sen's Luxurious Sea-Facing Mumbai House; Check Photos Here
Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen lives in a stunning sea-facing home in Mumbai’s Versova with her daughters. Designed with warmth, art and sophistication, the residence beautifully reflects her personality and lifestyle
Elegant Interiors Filled with Character
Sushmita Sen’s home seamlessly combines timeless charm with modern design. Rich wooden furniture, carefully selected artwork and treasured keepsakes add depth and personality to every corner. The four-bedroom residence features thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect comfort, sophistication and individuality. Every room tells a story, creating a home that feels both luxurious and welcoming.
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A standout feature is the dining area, where vintage-inspired décor meets contemporary elegance. An antique wooden cabinet, a display of fine crockery and a striking crystal chandelier add visual appeal. Personal touches, including artwork celebrating her Miss Universe journey, make the space deeply meaningful and unique.
A Personal Retreat Designed for Comfort and Fitness
The master bedroom serves as both a sanctuary and a functional wellness space. Styled with warm wooden accents and a cosy loft-inspired design, the room reflects Sushmita’s love for comfort and simplicity. A white four-poster bed, decorative shelves and carefully curated collectibles enhance the inviting atmosphere.
The room also includes a dedicated workspace and easy access to a spacious walk-in closet. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the bedroom supports her active lifestyle, doubling as a fitness zone. Adding to its charm is a private balcony that opens up to spectacular sea views, offering a peaceful escape from the city’s hustle.
Artistic Living Spaces and a Relaxing Terrace
The living room is one of the most impressive areas of the home, offering panoramic sea views through large glass windows. Decorated with artwork, sculptures, family photographs and memorabilia, the space showcases Sushmita’s appreciation for art and cherished memories. Comfortable seating, elegant lighting and earthy design elements create a refined yet relaxed setting.
The home’s expansive terrace is equally captivating. Complete with a swimming pool, stylish seating arrangements and a bar area, it serves as the perfect venue for both quiet evenings and social gatherings. Surrounded by greenery and open skies, the terrace provides a refreshing retreat where family and friends can unwind and create memorable moments.
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