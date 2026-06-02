Sushmita Sen’s home seamlessly combines timeless charm with modern design. Rich wooden furniture, carefully selected artwork and treasured keepsakes add depth and personality to every corner. The four-bedroom residence features thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect comfort, sophistication and individuality. Every room tells a story, creating a home that feels both luxurious and welcoming.

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A standout feature is the dining area, where vintage-inspired décor meets contemporary elegance. An antique wooden cabinet, a display of fine crockery and a striking crystal chandelier add visual appeal. Personal touches, including artwork celebrating her Miss Universe journey, make the space deeply meaningful and unique.