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Bhooth Bangla Cast Age Gaps: Akshay Kumar's Onscreen Father Jisshu Sengupta is 9 Years Younger
Akshay Kumar's new film 'Bhooth Bangla' is rocking box office, it's almost in 100-crore club in just its first week. But here's the funny part: all the actors playing his family are actually way younger than him! Let's check out their real ages
How old is Akshay Kumar?
Akshay Kumar is currently 58 years old. He was born on September 9, 1967, in Amritsar, Punjab. His first film as a lead actor, 'Saugandh', released in 1991. In his 35-year career, he has worked in about 150 films. In 'Bhooth Bangla', he plays the roles of Arjun Acharya and Madhav Acharya.
Jisshu Sengupta plays Akshay Kumar's father in 'Bhooth Bangla'
Jisshu Sengupta plays Vasudev Acharya, Arjun Acharya's adoptive father, in 'Bhooth Bangla'. In real life, Jisshu is almost 9 years younger than Akshay Kumar. He was born on March 15, 1977, and is currently 49 years old.
Tabu plays Akshay Kumar's mother in 'Bhooth Bangla'
The 54-year-old Tabu has played the role of Yashoda, the mother of Arjun Acharya (Akshay Kumar), in 'Bhooth Bangla'. Born on November 4, 1971, in Hyderabad, Tabu is actually 4 years younger than Akshay.
Rajesh Sharma plays Akshay Kumar's grandfather in 'Bhooth Bangla'
Rajesh Sharma, who is about 3 years younger than Akshay Kumar, plays his grandfather (Arjun Acharya's) and father (Madhav Acharya's), Dushund Acharya. Born on October 8, 1970, Rajesh Sharma is currently 55 years old.
Mithila Palkar plays Akshay Kumar's sister in 'Bhooth Bangla'
33-year-old Mithila Palkar plays Akshay's sister, Meera Acharya, in 'Bhooth Bangla'. Mithila was born on January 11, 1993, in Mumbai and is 25 years younger than her on-screen brother, Akshay.
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears ₹80 Crore With Strong Midweek Hold
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