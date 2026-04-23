Bhooth Bangla maintained a stable box office trend through its first week, collecting approximately ₹6.15 crore on Day 6. The film saw only a slight dip after Tuesday’s ₹8 crore, indicating solid weekday traction.

After opening with paid previews and a ₹12.25 crore first day, the film surged over the weekend with ₹19 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday. Despite the usual Monday drop (₹6.75 crore), it quickly recovered, taking its domestic total to ₹78.90 crore.

The consistent performance suggests that the horror-comedy has found acceptance among audiences beyond its opening weekend hype.