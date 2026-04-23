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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears ₹80 Crore With Strong Midweek Hold
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla continues its steady theatrical run, crossing ₹78 crore by Day 6. The Priyadarshan-directed horror comedy is holding firm midweek, showing consistent audience interest
Strong Midweek Hold Pushes Film Near ₹80 Crore
Bhooth Bangla maintained a stable box office trend through its first week, collecting approximately ₹6.15 crore on Day 6. The film saw only a slight dip after Tuesday’s ₹8 crore, indicating solid weekday traction.
After opening with paid previews and a ₹12.25 crore first day, the film surged over the weekend with ₹19 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday. Despite the usual Monday drop (₹6.75 crore), it quickly recovered, taking its domestic total to ₹78.90 crore.
The consistent performance suggests that the horror-comedy has found acceptance among audiences beyond its opening weekend hype.
Akshay Kumar and Tabu Reunite After 25 Years
One of the biggest highlights of the film is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Tabu, who last worked together in Hera Pheri. Their return, along with director Priyadarshan, has generated strong nostalgia.
Speaking about the collaboration, Akshay shared that scheduling conflicts had delayed their reunion for years. Now that they’ve finally come together, he expressed hope that they continue working together without such long gaps.
Their chemistry, backed by decades of familiarity, has become a key draw for audiences.
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A Bigger Canvas Beyond Bhool Bhulaiyaa Comparisons
While comparisons with Priyadarshan’s earlier horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa are inevitable, the makers insist Bhooth Bangla offers a different experience.
Writer Rohan Shankar emphasised that the film goes beyond scares and humour, aiming for a larger emotional and cinematic scale. The film also features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi, adding to its appeal.
With steady collections and positive word-of-mouth, the film’s first-week total will be closely watched.
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