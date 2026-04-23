Popular actor couple Suriya and Jyothika cast their votes in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Other prominent figures like Rajinikanth and TVK chief Vijay also voted. The state saw a high voter turnout of 70% by 3 pm.

The popular actor couple Suriya and Jyothika cast their votes on Thursday in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The two arrived at a polling booth in T Nagar in Chennai to take part in the democratic process. Suriya looked stylish in a black shirt paired with black sunglasses. Jyothika was seen in an elegant kurta-dupatta set as the couple greeted people before entering the booth.

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Meanwhile, several leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, along with actors Rajinikanth and Dhurv Vikram, cast their votes this morning.

High Voter Turnout Recorded

Tamil Nadu witnessed massive voter turnout in Assembly polls on Thursday, recording 70.00% turnout at 3 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

In Tamil Nadu, the highest turnout of 76.43% was recorded in Namakkal, closely followed by Karur at 76.08%, Salem at 75.79%, Erode at 75.61%, and Tiruppur at 75.38%. Other districts such as Dharmapuri (74.68%), Dindigul (74.35%), Kancheepuram (72.51%), Coimbatore (71.16%), Kallakurichi (71.11%), and Tiruchirappalli (71.05%) also reflected steady voter participation, contributing to the state's overall healthy turnout figures.

Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security this morning. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today.