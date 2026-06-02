Who Is Lalit Modi? Former IPL Chairman Back in Spotlight Over Sushmita Sen Remarks
Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi is back in the spotlight after making fresh remarks about his relationship with Sushmita Sen. As he trends online, here's a look at his career, controversies, wealth, and personal life.
The Man Who Changed Indian Cricket
Lalit Modi is one of the most well-known names in Indian cricket administration. He is widely credited with creating the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, a tournament that transformed cricket into a billion-dollar entertainment business. Under his leadership, the IPL quickly became one of the most successful sports leagues in the world, attracting top players, sponsors, and global attention.
Why Is Lalit Modi Trending Again?
Lalit Modi is once again making headlines after opening up about his past relationship with actress Sushmita Sen. In a recent interview, he defended her against the "gold digger" allegations that surfaced when they made their relationship public in 2022. Modi said Sushmita was financially independent and even joked that he was the "kept boyfriend" because she often paid the bills. His comments quickly went viral and reignited discussion around their relationship.
From Success to Controversy
While Lalit Modi became famous for revolutionizing cricket, his career also faced major setbacks. In 2010, he was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over allegations related to financial irregularities and governance issues. Since then, he has remained a controversial figure, often making headlines for legal battles, business dealings, and public statements. Despite the controversies, many still credit him as the mastermind behind the IPL's success.
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His Relationship With Sushmita Sen
In July 2022, Lalit Modi surprised social media by sharing romantic pictures with Sushmita Sen and calling her his partner. The announcement immediately went viral, generating massive media attention. While the relationship attracted criticism and trolling online, both remained firm in their responses. Years later, Modi says he still respects Sushmita and describes their relationship as a "beautiful chapter" of his life. He also revealed that distance between London and India played a role in their eventual separation.
Lalit Modi's Net Worth, Luxury Lifestyle and Assets
Lalit Modi comes from the influential Modi family, which is behind Modi Enterprises, one of India's prominent business groups. The conglomerate has interests across multiple sectors and is estimated to be worth over Rs 12,000 crore. Over the years, Lalit Modi has built his own wealth through business ventures, sports management, and investments. He is known for his luxurious lifestyle, with reports linking him to high-value properties abroad, premium cars, and frequent international travel. Despite staying away from cricket administration for years, he continues to be one of the most recognized and talked-about businessmen associated with Indian cricket.
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