Lalit Modi comes from the influential Modi family, which is behind Modi Enterprises, one of India's prominent business groups. The conglomerate has interests across multiple sectors and is estimated to be worth over Rs 12,000 crore. Over the years, Lalit Modi has built his own wealth through business ventures, sports management, and investments. He is known for his luxurious lifestyle, with reports linking him to high-value properties abroad, premium cars, and frequent international travel. Despite staying away from cricket administration for years, he continues to be one of the most recognized and talked-about businessmen associated with Indian cricket.