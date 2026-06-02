Parents' Response to Gangster Talking about her parents’ reaction to Gangster, Kangana remarked, "My father had no reaction after watching the film. My mother's response was, 'Our society won't accept this. You are underage and have done all kinds of scenes.' I was heartbroken. Out of everything in the film, that was all she noticed. They were more worried about society than my performance."

This event stuck with me for years and influenced the way I saw comments from my family. On that day I vowed I would never take reviews from my parents seriously. But when Mr Bachchan sent me a lovely letter praising my performance in Queen and other films, I knew something. My father would never be able to see my work in the same way as someone like Amitabh Bachchan since cinema was not his world. 'I couldn't blame him for that,' added the Tanu Weds Manu star.