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‘Society Won’t Accept This’: Kangana Ranaut Reveals What Her Mother Said After ‘Gangster’
After witnessing my first film, Gangster, my parents were not impressed and were concerned about what society would have to say about my character," Kangana Ranaut stated. “After my National Award, their opinion changed,” she stated.
Kangana recalls mother's reaction to Gangster
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has revealed that her parents were unimpressed after watching her debut film Gangster, which also starred Emraan Hashmi. “I got a lot of awards for my debut performance, but it was my family who was more worried about how society would react to my role and that hurt me a lot,” she added.
While promoting her next film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Kangana in a recent interview with Pen Movies remarked that cinema had no place in her home where education and public duty were valued far more than films. She said it was only after she received a National Award that their outlook began to change.
Kangana recalls mother's reaction to Gangster
I grew up in a little village, in a totally different atmosphere. In fact, my parents would trash out publications containing cinema stuff. We were coming from an academic and political background. My grandpa was with the Khadi Board and my great-grandfather was an MLA. “Movies were frowned on in our household,” she remarked.
Kangana recalls mother's reaction to Gangster
Parents' Response to Gangster Talking about her parents’ reaction to Gangster, Kangana remarked, "My father had no reaction after watching the film. My mother's response was, 'Our society won't accept this. You are underage and have done all kinds of scenes.' I was heartbroken. Out of everything in the film, that was all she noticed. They were more worried about society than my performance."
This event stuck with me for years and influenced the way I saw comments from my family. On that day I vowed I would never take reviews from my parents seriously. But when Mr Bachchan sent me a lovely letter praising my performance in Queen and other films, I knew something. My father would never be able to see my work in the same way as someone like Amitabh Bachchan since cinema was not his world. 'I couldn't blame him for that,' added the Tanu Weds Manu star.
Kangana recalls mother's reaction to Gangster
Kangana said the experience stayed with her for years and shaped how she viewed feedback from her family.
"I decided that day I would never take reviews from my parents seriously. But when Mr Bachchan wrote me a beautiful letter praising my performance in Queen and other films, I realised something. My father would never be able to view my work through the same lens as someone like Amitabh Bachchan because cinema simply wasn't his world. I couldn't hold that against him," added the Tanu Weds Manu actor.
How National Award win changed everything
She said winning her first National Award in 2010 (for her performance as a troubled supermodel in the 2008 film Fashion), marked a turning point for her family, especially for her father, who then began to understand the significance of her achievements.
"When I won a National Award, my parents were genuinely happy. They felt proud that their daughter was being honoured by the President of India. That was a turning point for my father. And when I received the Padma Shri, it became even more significant. He couldn't believe that someone could achieve such recognition through films," she said.
Over the years, Kangana has won four National Film Awards (Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and a dual win for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga) and received the Padma Shri, emerging as one of the industry's most acclaimed actors.
All about Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Directed and written by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is described as a tribute to unsung heroes and draws inspiration from real incidents that took place at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks.
According to a report by Variety India, the film will focus on the bravery of hospital staff during the crisis, who worked tirelessly amid fear and chaos. Also starring Girija Oak, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.
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