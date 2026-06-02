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Lalit Modi Opens Up About His Split With Sushmita Sen After Years; Here's What He Said
Nearly four years after their relationship made headlines, Lalit Modi has finally spoken about his split with Sushmita Sen. The former IPL chairman revealed what led to their separation and reflected on their special bond.
Lalit Modi Reflects on Past Relationship
Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has opened up about his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen, years after their romance became a major talking point on social media. Speaking recently, Modi looked back on their time together with affection and said it remains one of the most memorable phases of his life.
Why Their Relationship Didn't Last
Modi revealed that distance was the biggest reason behind their breakup. He explained that there was no bitterness, disagreement, or major issue between them. However, with Sushmita living and working in India and Modi based in London, maintaining the relationship became increasingly difficult. Over time, their personal and professional commitments took them in different directions.
Still Holds Sushmita in High Regard
Despite the relationship ending, Modi had nothing but praise for the actress. He described Sushmita as a strong and inspiring woman who has achieved a lot in life. He especially admired her role as a single mother and said he has always respected the way she raised her daughters while building a successful career. According to Modi, they continue to share mutual respect and fond memories.
Also Read: Who Is Lalit Modi? Former IPL Chairman Back in Spotlight Over Sushmita Sen Remarks
The Photos That Sparked a Social Media Frenzy
Their relationship first grabbed national attention in 2022 when Modi shared pictures of the two together from their travels. The photos immediately went viral, leading to intense discussion online. Looking back, Modi said Sushmita was aware that he intended to share the pictures and never objected to it. While the relationship eventually ended, the images remain one of the most talked-about celebrity moments in recent years, and Modi's latest comments have once again brought the former couple into the spotlight.
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