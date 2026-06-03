Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja celebrated his 83rd birthday, receiving heartfelt wishes from Kamal Haasan, TN CM C Joesph Vijay, and K Annamalai. The celebrated composer also greeted fans who had gathered outside his office to wish him.

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is celebrating his 83rd birthday on Tuesday. On this occasion, several stars and politicians penned their heartfelt wishes for the noted singer.

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Wishes Pour In From Stars and Politicians

Superstar Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt wish for Ilaiyaraaja. He said that the legacy of Ilaiyaraaja will last longer than his age. "Your music will live on for hundreds of times longer than your age. May you also be blessed with a lifespan that surpasses all our aspirations, and live on with your music," Kamal Haasan said in a post on X. https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/2061658696917422162

Kamal Haasan starred in many films for which Ilaiyaraja composed music, including 16 Vayathinile, Nayakan, Raaja Paarvai, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Moondram Pirai, and Mahanadhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joesph Vijay highlighted the composer's journey from his debut in the film Annakili to becoming the "crown jewel of the music world" "Warm birthday wishes to the musical genius Ilaiyaraaja! Born in the village of Pannaiyapuram in Theni district, beginning his musical journey alongside his brothers, stepping into the film industry through the movie "Annakili," achieving numerous milestones up to world-renowned symphony music, and shining as the crown jewel of the music world--Ilaiyaraaja has been bringing immense pride to Tamil Nadu," the chief minister's office said in a post on X.

"May your music continue to resonate as a guiding light and source of inspiration for generations to come. Heartfelt birthday greetings infused with our love and respect to you, who stand as a beacon of pride for Tamils!" it added. https://x.com/CMOTamilnadu/status/2061694790287360028

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai penned the heartfelt birthday wish for Ilaiyaraaja. "It is with great joy that I extend my warmest birthday wishes to the ascetic son of the Goddess of arts, who has captivated us all through music, the musical sage Thiru Ilaiyaraaja. For fifty years, transcending boundaries of age, race, language, and nation, offering timeless good music that endures for centuries, and serving as the supreme panacea for every emotion in the hearts of millions, our Raja of Rajas, Thiru. Ilaiyaraaja," Annamalai said in a post X. https://x.com/annamalai_k/status/2061676344522703174

Maestro Greets Fans in Chennai

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja greeted fans who gathered outside his office in Kodambakkam to wish him on the occasion of his 83rd birthday on Tuesday.

The celebrated composer, fondly referred to as "Isaignani" by his admirers, stepped out of his Kodambakkam office and acknowledged the crowd with folded hands and a warm smile.

Fans carrying bouquets, garlands and banners cheered enthusiastically as they caught a glimpse of the maestro.

Ilaiyaraaja interacted briefly with some of the gathered well-wishers for their unwavering love and support over the years.

An Illustrious Career

Widely regarded as one of India's greatest music composers, Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for over a thousand films and created thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages.

Recognised as one of the most prolific composers in India, Ilaiyaraaja is known for working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films. 'En Kanmani Kadhali', 'Ragam Kaetkum Kaalam', 'Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le', 'Vaishnav Jana To' are some of the iconic songs for which the composer has scored music.

He also received the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in 2010 and 2018, respectively. (ANI)