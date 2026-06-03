The Dalai Lama will be formally presented with the Grammy Award he won for his album 'Meditations'. Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, who collaborated on the album with his sons, will present the award at the Dalai Lama's office in Dharamshala.

Grammy Presentation in Dharamshala

The Grammy Award won by the Dalai Lama for the album 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama' will be formally presented to him at his office in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

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The Dalai Lama had collaborated with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, on the album. Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, accompanied by Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, will arrive at Dalai Lama at 9:30 am to present the Grammy Award to His Holiness.

Award Details and Acceptance

Earlier this year, the Dalai Lama won the award in the audiobook category, where he was nominated alongside Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story by Kathy Garver, Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah, Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson, and You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli by Fab Morvan.

Dalai Lama's Message of Gratitude

In response to the award the Dalai Lama's office earlier posted a message from the Spiritual leader saying, "I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don't see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I'm grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely."

Musician Rufus Wainwright accepted the award on the Dalai Lama's behalf during the ceremony in February. (ANI)