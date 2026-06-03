Neetu Kapoor expressed her happiness with the film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', highlighting the team's hard work. She found the story relatable, drawing parallels to friends whose children are either close or distant due to their busy lives.

Neetu Kapoor on the film's relatability

Actor Neetu Kapoor opened up about her latest release 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', expressing delight over the entire team's efforts. Speaking to ANI, Neetu shared, "I am so happy. Everyone has worked so hard and made it with so much love. Everybody was so involved."

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Reflecting on the film's story, Neetu Kapoor also reflected on how she has friends, among whom many are happy with their children, while others don't get a chance to meet their kids. "When I heard this story, I started thinking about how many friends I have. Some friends are very happy with their children, while some of my friends are very sad. Their children don't meet nowadays. They are very busy in their lives. So, remembering all that, I got so much relatability in this story," she added.

Casting Neetu Kapoor as 'Daadi'

Director Ashish R Mohan highlighted how he finalised Neetu Kapoor for the role of 'Daadi' in the film. "It was the longest. We were looking for Dadi. It is then that a director friend suggested Neetu ma'am's name. Within 15-20 seconds, I got a call from Kapil's team about casting Neetu Ji. I said to lock it because something divine has come," he continued.

Deepak Dutta on his personal connection

Actor Deepak Dutta shared how he could immediately relate to the film's story. "My parents are no more in this world. I lost my father when I was 8 years old. I lost my mother just few years back, almost 6-7 years back. When Ashish told me this story, I could relate immediately. My character's name is Jeevan Ahuja. As soon as I met him, I told him that Jeevan Ahuja is in everyone. All of us are guilty somewhere. The way we should take care of our parents, or love them, or fulfill our responsibilities, we may not be able to do that," the actor shared.

About 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

Produced by Rtake Studios along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. The film features a talented ensemble cast led by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sarath Kumar, and Sadia Khateeb. 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' was released on May 8.