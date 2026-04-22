Salman Khan and Nayanthara have started shooting for their upcoming action drama in Mumbai. Directed by Vamshi Paidpally, the makers shared a video from Day 1. Salman announced the project with the tagline 'Dil, Dimag, Jigar se'.

Salman Khan and Nayanthara's action drama recently went on floors in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the makers gave fans a sneak peek into Day 1 of the shoot. Check out the video here.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vamshi Paidpally (@directorvamshi)

A puja was also performed on the sets.

Official Announcement

Recently, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with director Vamshi Paidpally to announce his new project. He wrote, "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with Director Vamshi and Dil Raju."

Director Vamshi Paidpally also shared the update on his Instagram, calling it an "honour" to direct Salman Khan. "Honored to collaborate with Salman Khan Sir for my next film. This One is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April. We Begin," he wrote.

More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

What's Next for Salman Khan

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which also stars Chitrangada Singh.The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)