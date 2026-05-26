Ranveer Singh visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru as directed by the Karnataka HC in the Kantara mimicry case. He now faces a new controversy as FWICE issues a non-cooperation directive against him over his exit from 'Don 3'.

Kantara Case: Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple

Ranveer Singh on Tuesday paid a sacred visit to Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru. In the visuals that surfaced online, the 'Dhurandhar' star could be seen offering prayers at the temple.

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As per Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roop, Ranveer arrived at Chamundeshwari Hills at 7:30 am on Tuesday, like a regular devotee. The temple officials welcomed him with a garland.

Reportedly, Ranveer's temple visit comes after the Karnataka High Court directed him to pay a visit to the shrine in connection with the Kantara mimicry case against him.

The controversy stems from Ranveer's appearance at IFFI 2025, where he allegedly mimicked the sacred Daiva sequence from 'Kantara: Chapter 1.' He reportedly referred to the revered Chavundi Daiva as a "female ghost" or "devil" and performed an imitation of the deity's expressions. The portrayal was viewed by some as mocking religious traditions.

Following a private complaint filed by Bengaluru advocate Prashanth Methal, an FIR was registered under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Ranveer Singh subsequently moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

In April, the Karnataka High Court reportedly accepted Ranveer's unconditional apology in the Kantara mimicry case after he submitted a revised affidavit. Taking note of the fresh affidavit, the court disposed of the matter, directing the actor to visit the Chamundeshwari temple.

FWICE Issues Non-Cooperation Directive Over 'Don 3' Exit

While the Kantara mimicry controversy has been resolved, Ranveer Singh now finds himself at the centre of another controversy. On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer in the Don 3 matter, claiming he failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body and discuss the issue, despite being sent three reminders.

The decision comes more than a month after Farhan approached the federation with a complaint over Ranveer's exit from 'Don 3', which was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing the actor as the new Don.

"The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film," FWICE's letter read.

Actor Maintains 'Dignified Silence'

Shortly after the directive, Ranveer responded through an official statement issued by his spokesperson. In a note shared by the actor's spokesperson, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

It continued, "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead."

The spokesperson added that the actor has chosen to practice "restraint" in the Don 3 controversy. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," read the statement shared by the actor's spokesperson.

Notably, the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer comes at a time when he is at the peak of his career with the blockbuster success of his Dhurandhar franchise. (ANI)