Congress leader Dr Shama Mohamed criticised Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam-inspired sequence in Chand Mera Dil, saying classical dance cannot be “manufactured”. The scene has triggered online debate, with viewers and dancers questioning the fusion performance.

Actor Ananya Panday has found herself at the centre of controversy after Congress leader Dr Shama Mohamed criticised a Bharatanatyam-inspired dance sequence from the film Chand Mera Dil. The criticism came after clips from the movie began circulating online, sparking debate among social media users and classical dance enthusiasts over the portrayal of the traditional art form.

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Dr Shama Mohamed Says Classical Dance ‘Cannot Be Manufactured’

Dr Shama Mohamed shared her reaction on X on May 24 and said she felt personally disappointed watching the sequence. Speaking about her own background in Bharatanatyam, she revealed that she trained in the classical dance form from the age of seven to 13 and also completed her arangetram in Kuwait.

In her post, she wrote that Bharatanatyam is a discipline that requires years of dedicated learning and practice. She further remarked that such classical art forms should not be treated casually or presented in a way that undermines their cultural depth. Her comments quickly gained attention online and triggered wider discussion around authenticity in cinema performances.

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Social Media Reacts To Fusion Dance In Chand Mera Dil

The controversy revolves around a dance scene featuring Ananya Panday’s character Chandni in Chand Mera Dil. In the film, Chandni is portrayed as the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer. However, instead of a traditional recital, the sequence blends Bharatanatyam-inspired movements with modern hip-hop and locking styles.

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The performance appears during emotionally significant moments in the story, including a college reunion sequence. While some viewers appreciated the experimental fusion approach, many classical dance lovers criticised it online, calling the choreography disrespectful to the traditional dance form.

Ananya stars opposite Lakshya in the romantic drama, which explores love, heartbreak, trauma and relationships.