Even on its 44th day in theatres, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to pull audiences, proving its strong staying power. The film earned Rs 1.05 crore on its seventh Friday, a slight dip from the previous day’s Rs 1.15 crore.

Its consistent performance has pushed the India net collection to Rs 1,136.14 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 1,359.83 crore. Overseas, the film has added Rs 425.40 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to an impressive Rs 1,785.23 crore.

While the pace has slowed, the film is still expected to see minor growth over the weekend, potentially inching closer to the Rs 1,790 crore mark globally.

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