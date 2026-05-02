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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh Film Slows but Nears Rs 1800 Cr Worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 44: After a long, dominant run at the box office, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is now slowing down but still holding steady, even as fresh releases like Raja Shivaji begin to reshape the theatrical landscape
Dhurandhar 2 Maintains Momentum Despite Late Run
Even on its 44th day in theatres, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to pull audiences, proving its strong staying power. The film earned Rs 1.05 crore on its seventh Friday, a slight dip from the previous day’s Rs 1.15 crore.
Its consistent performance has pushed the India net collection to Rs 1,136.14 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 1,359.83 crore. Overseas, the film has added Rs 425.40 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to an impressive Rs 1,785.23 crore.
While the pace has slowed, the film is still expected to see minor growth over the weekend, potentially inching closer to the Rs 1,790 crore mark globally.
ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Ritesh Deshmukh, Salman Khan Starrer Earns THIS Much
Box Office Trend Shows Gradual Decline, Not Drop-Off
The film’s weekly trend reflects a natural slowdown rather than a sharp fall. From a massive Rs 674.17 crore in its opening week, collections have steadily tapered across subsequent weeks.
Week 2 brought in Rs 263.65 crore, followed by Rs 110.60 crore in Week 3. The numbers continued to decline through Week 4 (Rs 54.70 crore), Week 5 (Rs 19.25 crore), and Week 6 (Rs 12.45 crore).
This pattern highlights a typical blockbuster trajectory—strong opening dominance followed by sustained but reduced earnings over time.
Raja Shivaji Emerges as Strong New Competitor
The box office equation is now shifting with the arrival of Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh. The historical drama opened strongly with Rs 11.35 crore on Friday across 6,192 shows.
Its bilingual appeal played a key role, contributing Rs 8 crore from Marathi audiences and Rs 3.35 crore from Hindi markets. With such a solid opening, the film has taken the lead over Dhurandhar 2 in daily collections.
Alongside other releases like Bhooth Bangla and The Devil Wears Prada 2, the competition has intensified, making it harder for the Ranveer Singh starrer to dominate as it once did.
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