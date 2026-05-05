Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 18: Akshay Kumar Film Nears Rs 230 Crore Worldwide
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues its theatrical run with steady earnings, inching closer to a major milestone despite fresh competition and a noticeable weekday slowdown
Strong Box Office Run Enters Third Week
Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, has maintained a solid presence at the box office.
The film collected Rs 144.25 crore (India net) in 18 days.
Week 1 brought in Rs 84.40 crore, followed by Rs 43.75 crore in Week 2.
On Day 18, earnings dipped to Rs 1.75 crore, reflecting typical weekday slowdown.
Despite the drop, the film’s consistent performance shows strong audience retention and positive word-of-mouth.
Marching Towards Rs 230 Crore Worldwide
The horror-comedy is steadily approaching another milestone globally.
India gross stands at Rs 171.32 crore.
Overseas earnings reached Rs 56.65 crore after adding Rs 0.40 crore on Day 18.
Total worldwide collection is now Rs 227.97 crore.
With this pace, Bhooth Bangla is likely to cross the Rs 230 crore mark soon, marking a successful run for a mid-genre entertainer.
Rising Competition Slows Momentum
The film is now facing tough competition from new theatrical releases, including:
- Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh
- Ek Din
- The Devil Wears Prada 2
- Michael
These releases have impacted daily collections, especially during weekdays. However, nostalgia, comedy, and ensemble performances continue to draw audiences to theatres.
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 17: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Wins Third Weekend Race
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