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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 17: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Wins Third Weekend Race
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla continues its strong box office run in the third weekend. Despite new releases like Raja Shivaji, the horror-comedy is still earning better numbers and attracting audiences to theatres across the country.
How much did 'Bhooth Bangla' earn on its 17th day?
According to trade tracking website sacnilk.com, 'Bhooth Bangla' pulled in a net collection of about ₹5.50 crore in India on its 17th day, which was its third Sunday. This shows a solid 26.4% jump in earnings compared to its third Saturday.
How did 'Bhooth Bangla' perform in its third weekend?
Priyadarshan's directorial 'Bhooth Bangla' showed its strength in the third weekend. The film earned over ₹14 crore net in the last three days. Here's the day-wise breakdown for the third weekend:
- Third Friday: ₹4.50 crore
- Third Saturday: ₹4.35 crore
- Third Sunday: ₹5.50 crore
Total Third Weekend Net Collection: ₹14.35 crore
'Bhooth Bangla' is earning more than 'Raja Shivaji' in the Hindi belt
Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi-Hindi film 'Raja Shivaji' released this week on May 1. But even in its third weekend, 'Bhooth Bangla' is earning more than the Hindi version of this new film. On Sunday, the Hindi version of 'Raja Shivaji' earned about ₹4.25 crore, which is roughly ₹1.25 crore less than 'Bhooth Bangla'. Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film 'Ek Din', which also released this week, saw a small increase on Sunday, earning about ₹1.70 crore. But its total 3-day collection of ₹3.85 crore is less than what 'Bhooth Bangla' made on its third Sunday alone.
Total collection of 'Bhooth Bangla' in India after 17 days
After 17 days, the total net collection of 'Bhooth Bangla' in India stands at about ₹142.50 crore. The film's gross collection here is ₹169.27 crore. Here is the week-wise collection breakdown for 'Bhooth Bangla':
- First Week: ₹84.40 crore
- Second Week: ₹43.75 crore
- Third Week: ₹14.35 crore (in the first three days, 4 days still left)
Total Earnings: ₹142.50 crore
What is the worldwide collection of 'Bhooth Bangla'?
'Bhooth Bangla' has also done brilliantly worldwide. The film has raked in a gross total of ₹225.52 crore globally, which shows that the magic of the Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan duo is a big hit with the audience. The film has earned about ₹56.25 crore gross from the overseas market, with ₹1.25 crore of that coming on the 17th day.
The real test for 'Bhooth Bangla' starts from the third Monday
The real test for 'Bhooth Bangla' will begin from its third Monday. It remains to be seen if the film can continue its amazing run on the weekdays of its third week. Made on a budget of about ₹120 crore, this horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Rajesh Sharma.
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