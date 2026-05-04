Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi-Hindi film 'Raja Shivaji' released this week on May 1. But even in its third weekend, 'Bhooth Bangla' is earning more than the Hindi version of this new film. On Sunday, the Hindi version of 'Raja Shivaji' earned about ₹4.25 crore, which is roughly ₹1.25 crore less than 'Bhooth Bangla'. Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film 'Ek Din', which also released this week, saw a small increase on Sunday, earning about ₹1.70 crore. But its total 3-day collection of ₹3.85 crore is less than what 'Bhooth Bangla' made on its third Sunday alone.