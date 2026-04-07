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Bhoot Bangla Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar Faces Hilarious Trolling Over Torn Shirt Look [PHOTOS]
Akshay Kumar, Bollywood’s Khiladi with assets worth ₹2,500 crore, faced social media trolling for sporting a torn shirt at the 'Bhoot Bangla' trailer launch. Fans and critics shared hilarious reactions alongside photos of the outfit.
The movie 'Bhoot Bangla'
Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, is currently waiting for a major success. Once a box office king, Akki has recently faced a series of flops. While some of his films were considered okay, others failed to recover their budget. To bounce back from these failures, Akshay Kumar is now coming with a new movie, 'Bhoot Bangla', directed by the renowned Priyadarshan.
The 'torn' design
Recently, the trailer launch for 'Bhoot Bangla' took place. The dress Akshay Kumar wore to the event is now being heavily trolled. Netizens are poking fun at the torn-looking shirt he wore with black pants.
The shirt was designed to look ripped at the bottom. He even wore a tie with it. As soon as videos from the event went viral, a flood of trolls began.
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'Can't this superstar afford a good shirt?'
Netizens are commenting, 'He has assets worth ₹2500 crore and takes ₹100 crore as his fee for one film. Still, this superstar can't afford a good shirt?' Other comments are also pouring in, like 'He is living in some other world,' 'Akshay has shown what the movie will be like through his shirt,' and 'He's ready to do any kind of comedy if he gets money'.
When is 'Bhoot Bangla' releasing?
After a long gap, the duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan has reunited for the film 'Bhoot Bangla'. The movie will be released in theatres on April 16. The shooting for this film started in December 2024 and was completed in May 2025.
A horror-comedy film
This is a horror-comedy genre film. Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor have jointly produced it. Akash Kaushik has written the story for this movie.
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