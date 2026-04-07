Recently, the trailer launch for 'Bhoot Bangla' took place. The dress Akshay Kumar wore to the event is now being heavily trolled. Netizens are poking fun at the torn-looking shirt he wore with black pants.

The shirt was designed to look ripped at the bottom. He even wore a tie with it. As soon as videos from the event went viral, a flood of trolls began.

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