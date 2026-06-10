Legendary Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away at 85. CM S. Joseph Vijay paid tribute, calling him a towering figure who brought rural life to the screen. Bharathiraja will be accorded state honours for his contribution to cinema.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday paid his last respects to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, remembering him as a towering figure whose contribution to Tamil cinema will remain unmatched. The Chief Minister visited the residence of the late director in Chennai and paid homage by garlanding his mortal remains.

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Bharathiraja, one of the most influential filmmakers in Tamil cinema, passed away due to age-related ailments. He was 85.

Earlier, Vijay also took to his X account to express his grief over the filmmaker's demise.

CM Vijay's Tribute and Announcement of State Honours

Remembering Bharathiraja as a director who brought the "essence of rural life" to the big screen, the Chief Minister said the veteran filmmaker had carved out a unique place for himself in the history of Tamil cinema through his memorable storytelling and powerful characters.

"Upon learning the news of the passing of Mr. Bharathiraja, the director of Tamil cinema, I am overwhelmed with profound sorrow and grief. Mr. Bharathiraja created several successful films infused with the vibrant essence of rural life, leaving an indelible mark unique to him in the world of Tamil cinema," Vijay wrote.

"He received numerous national and state awards, including the nation's highest honor, the Padma Shri, for his creations. His contributions in shaping generations of artists will forever stand etched in the history of Tamil cinema. The demise of Director Imayam Mr. Bharathiraja represents an irreplaceable and monumental loss to the Tamil film industry," he added.

Expressing solidarity with the filmmaker's family, friends and admirers, Vijay also announced that Bharathiraja would be accorded state honours during his final rites as a mark of respect for his immense contribution to cinema.

"I extend my deepest condolences to his grieving family, friends, members of the film fraternity, and fans. I pray that his soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord. In tribute to Mr. Bharathiraja's contributions to the film industry, state honors will be accorded during his final journey as a mark of respect," he said.

Take a look தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் இயக்குநர் இமயம் திரு. பாரதிராஜா அவர்கள் காலமானார் என்ற செய்தி அறிந்து மிகுந்த மனவேதனையும் துயரமும் அடைந்தேன். கிராமியப் பின்னணியில் வாழ்வியல் உயிரோட்டத்துடன் பல வெற்றிப் படங்களை உருவாக்கி, தமிழ்த் திரைப்பட உலகில் தனக்கென தனி முத்திரை பதித்தவர் இயக்குநர்… — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) June 10, 2026

A Look at Bharathiraja's Illustrious Career

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated films include 'Kizhake Pogum Rail,' 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and 'Mudhal Mariyathai,' many of which are regarded as classics today.

His final directorial work was 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,' a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai. Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum.' His unreleased film 'Pulavar' will mark his final appearance as an actor. Over the years, he also featured in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu,' 'Pandianadu,' 'Eeswaran,' 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Maharaja.' (ANI)