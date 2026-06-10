Yash Raj Films has released the teaser for 'Alpha', revealing the origin story of Alia Bhatt's spy character, Sita. The teaser shows her induction into espionage on her 18th birthday. The film is the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe.

The wait is over for all cinephiles who were waiting for the first glimpse of 'Alpha', as Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the teaser of the highly awaited action thriller. The one-minute and fifty-five-second teaser gives fans a first look at the origin story of Alia Bhatt's spy character Sita.

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What the teaser reveals

The action-packed teaser introduces viewers to Sita's journey long before she became a skilled operative. It opens on her 18th birthday, where she is seen sharing what appears to be a quiet moment with her father, played by Bobby Deol, at a restaurant. However, the celebration doesn't last long, as he assigns her a high-risk mission inside the hotel.

Soon after, audiences are introduced to "Alpha," a top-secret programme designed to train India's next generation of elite soldiers. The initiative puts recruits through intense physical and mental challenges, preparing them for dangerous missions in the world of espionage.

The teaser then shifts gears into high-octane action, with Alia Bhatt showcasing a never-seen-before avatar. From hand-to-hand combat sequences to high-risk operations, Sita is seen taking on multiple opponents and navigating dangerous situations with confidence.

Take a look at the teaser View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

About the film and YRF Spy Universe

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Sharvari playing a pivotal part in the story. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' 'Pathaan,' 'Tiger 3' and 'War 2.'

New release date announced

The film has witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, 'Alpha' was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with 'Alpha' set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3. (ANI)