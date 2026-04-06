The trailer for Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' is out. Directed by Priyadarshan, it also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu. The film, about selling a haunted house, is set to release in theatres on April 16.

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar's starrer 'Bhooth Bangla' is finally out to offer a glimpse into the fun-filled horror comedy in Priyadarshan's style. Starring Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and late actor Asrani in the prominent roles, the 'Bhooth Bangla' is slated to release in theatres on April 16.

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Trailer Reveals Spooky Plot

The three-minute and three-second trailer opens with the introduction of a demon, Vadhusur, who has grown powerful since its emergence 1000 years ago. It was followed by the appearance of Akshay Kumar, whose eyes are on a lavish bungalow for sale which also appears to be haunted by the Vadhusur. While Akshay is hell-bent on selling the property, several housemates experience paranormal activities in the house. Paresh Rawal was also seen giving warning to Akshay about the haunted property.

A Nostalgic Dose of Slapstick Comedy

The interaction between Akshay and Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani is nostalgic, as it aims to create the similar kind of slapstick comedy which was earlier seen in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Phir Hera Pheri'. The trailer concludes with Akshay's physical combat with Vadhusur.

Stellar Ensemble Cast

Apart from the OG comedy actors, the film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar in the lead role. While Akshay Kumar leads the charge, Tabu stands out as a surprise element in the film. Her presence in the sneak peek hints at a layered performance that blends humour with intrigue, adding an extra dimension to the narrative.

Official Launch and Production Details

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the trailer on their Instagram handle today. They wrote, "Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain... Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. (Here neither people are normal and the house is paranormal too) Enter at your own risk." https://www.instagram.com/p/DWyITZJjN9j/

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. (ANI)