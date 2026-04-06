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Bhooth Bangla Trailer Drops: See the Star-Studded Cast & Get Ready for Spooky Entertainment
The trailer for Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is out! Priyadarshan’s 3‑minute horror-comedy stars seven popular actors, though sadly, one can no longer witness the film. Here’s a closer look at the star-studded cast.
Akshay Kumar
2. Wamiqa Gabbi
Age: 32 years Wamiqa will appear as Akshay Kumar's love interest in 'Bhooth Bangla'. We last saw her in 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', a box office success from 2025.
3. Paresh Rawal
4. Rajpal Naurang Yadav
Age: 55 years Rajpal Yadav was recently in the news over a cheque bounce case. 'Bhooth Bangla' is his first film release amid this controversy. He is playing a character named Sundar in the movie.
5. Tabu
6. Mithila Palkar
7. Govardhan Asrani
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