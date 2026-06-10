3 WWE Storyline Twists That Could Finally End The Judgment Day Faction For Good
Judgment Day’s dominance may be nearing its end. WWE could use shocking betrayals and bold turns to dismantle the faction forever.
Roxanne And Raquel Betray Liv
Tensions between Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan have been brewing despite both qualifying for the Queen of the Ring tournament. Roxanne Perez, frustrated after failing to qualify, teased her plan to push Raquel and Liv into a finals clash. If Perez and Rodriguez betray Morgan, it could fracture the group and bring Judgment Day to an end.
Dominik Mysterio Babyface Turn
Dominik Mysterio has thrived as a heel since joining Judgment Day, but his upcoming King of the Ring semifinal against Oba Femi could mark a turning point. Dropping his AAA title and embracing a heroic arc would separate him from the faction, potentially dismantling the group entirely.
Liv Morgan Turns On Judgment Day
Liv Morgan has manipulated her way into Judgment Day, even ousting Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. But with Perez plotting and Raquel growing restless, Liv may decide to turn on the faction herself. Walking away from the group would leave Judgment Day without its leader, ending the faction once and for all.
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