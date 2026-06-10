Legendary Tamil director Bharathiraja passed away in Chennai at 85. Actor Suriya and Tamil Nadu CM S. Joseph Vijay paid their last respects. The CM announced that the filmmaker would be accorded state honours for his contribution to cinema.

Actor Suriya on Wednesday arrived at the residence of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja to pay his last respects to the veteran director, whose death has left the Tamil film industry in mourning.

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Bharathiraja, one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Tamil cinema, passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was 85. Visuals from the director's residence showed Suriya arriving to offer his condolences to the bereaved family and pay tribute to the filmmaker, who is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of rural storytelling in Indian cinema.

CM Vijay pays tribute, announces state honours

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay also visited Bharathiraja's residence and paid his respects by garlanding the filmmaker's mortal remains.

The Chief Minister later took to X to mourn the loss of the veteran director. Remembering Bharathiraja as a filmmaker who brought the "essence of rural life" to the silver screen, Vijay said the director had created a unique place for himself in the history of Tamil cinema through his storytelling and memorable characters.

"Upon learning the news of the passing of Mr. Bharathiraja, the director of Tamil cinema, I am overwhelmed with profound sorrow and grief. Mr. Bharathiraja created several successful films infused with the vibrant essence of rural life, leaving an indelible mark unique to him in the world of Tamil cinema," Vijay wrote.

Vijay also announced that Bharathiraja would be accorded state honours during his final rites in recognition of his contribution to the film industry.

A look at Bharathiraja's illustrious career

As a director

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated films include 'Kizhake Pogum Rail,' 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and 'Mudhal Mariyathai,' many of which are regarded as classics today.

His final directorial work was 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,' a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai.

As an actor

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum.'

His unreleased film 'Pulavar' will mark his final appearance as an actor. Over the years, he also featured in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu,' 'Pandianadu,' 'Eeswaran,' 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Maharaja.'

(ANI)