Alpha Teaser OUT: 7 Moments From Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Starrer That Scream High-Octane Thrill Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari Wagh starrer Alpha's teaser has hit the internet, and it is all things thrilling, heavy-duty, high-octane, and gripping. Here are 7 moments that stood out the most for us. Keep scrolling to know more.