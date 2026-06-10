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Alpha Teaser OUT: 7 Moments From Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Starrer That Scream High-Octane Thrill
Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari Wagh starrer Alpha's teaser has hit the internet, and it is all things thrilling, heavy-duty, high-octane, and gripping. Here are 7 moments that stood out the most for us. Keep scrolling to know more.
Women In Men Dominated Fields
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol starrer Alpha teaser is finally released, and it is all things captivating and gripping. The star cast of the film looks absolutely in their element, and there's no denying that. Alia Bhatt locks high-octane acting sequences with ease, making this teaser a must-watch. Her body-fit black outfit, curly braided hair, adds a more rustic feel to the action drama.
Baby Bhatt!
Alia Bhatt in the film is trained by her baba, Bobby Deol, from a tender age. In the movie, we can see her younger version looking super relatable. Full marks for perfect casting and for adding an intresting storyline.
Happy Birthday Sita!
Alia Bhatt, who plays Sita, stands very proudly in a well-lit pink, purple setup as she knocks the enemy's head with a bullet shot. The resilience and drama shown in her actions and eyes scream alpha from all corners.
The Subtle Transition
We loved how the makers showed a subtle transition from Alia's younger character to the older version with utmost ease. The bravery on her face is evident, and so is her love for her baba through subtle hints.
Bobby Deol's Brave Avatar
It has been amazing to see Boby shine on screen over the last few years. His role as a father to Sita was a breathtaking moment in the teaser. The duo's dynamic appears very relatable and believable.
The Innocence
If it is an Alia Bhatt role, it has to carry a certain level of innocence and softness. That is captured beautifully in the opening scene of the teaser. Sita is getting ready for her mission, and how!
The Little Massy Details
Be it Alia's flexible body sequences, hair, expressions, or her alpha tattoo, the teaser emulates various intresting elements raising curiosity for the upcoming spy-drama.
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