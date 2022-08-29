Bhojpuri viral song: Samar Singh, Akanksha Dubey's naughty video ‘Kamar Kamani Ba’ is a must WATCH

Kamar Kamani Ba is a viral song from the Bhojpuri film industry featuring Samar Singh, and Akanksha Dubey has set the Internet on fire. The song is sung by popular singer Shilpi Raj



The public adores Samar Singh, renowned for his distinct style and brilliance in Bhojpuri films. Whenever Samar Singh announces his latest song, his followers and fans go crazy for him.



In this song, ‘Kamar Kamani Ba’ Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey showed off her stunning dance performance that made her fans go crazy.

‘Kamar Kamani Ba’, a song-video, is getting immense love from music lovers. Both actors can be seen romancing and dancing in the song with a group of people behind. SFC Music released the video.



In the video, Akanksha Dubey can be seen dancing and flashing her midriff in a crop top and black denim shorts. Her hair is open with some soft curls.



Akansha perfectly suits the singer Shilpi Raj's voice with looks and moves; she fits the bill. Sai Prakash wrote the song, while Vikas Yadav provided the music.



The crowd appreciated the uncensored teaser the song's creators released before its official release.



The audience's wait is over now that the complete song has been released. The video has gathered 3.3k likes, 30 views, and 638 comments.

