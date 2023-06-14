Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Yamini Singh, Arvind Akela's BOLD bedroom song “Aye Jee Piya’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Arvind Akela and Yamini Singh's sensual bedroom romance on "Aye Jee Piya" sets a new internet standard; watch video

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Arvind Akela and Yamini Singh, two well-known stars in the Bhojpuri film industry, have set the internet on fire once again with their sizzling chemistry in the song "Aye Jee Piya."

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The newly released film depicts a sensual bedroom romance between the two outstanding performers, captivating viewers and upping the bar for internet entertainment. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    "Aye Jee Piya" is soulful music that expertly balances melody with seduction, resulting in an appealing combination.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Arvind Akela and Yamini Singh's on-screen chemistry is electric as they seamlessly express their characters' emotions and ambitions. The duo's incredible connection results in bold moments that will make your heartbeat. "Aye Jee Piya" has lifted the standard for internet entertainment and tastefully displays sexuality.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The film demonstrates that personal moments may be shown without resorting to obscenity, concentrating instead on the art of storytelling and the actors' talent.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The chemistry between Arvind Akela and Yamini Singh in "Aye Jee Piya" demonstrates their on-screen talent and ability to create magic together.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details RBA

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details

    Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan controversy: Javed Akhtar breaks his silence on same vma

    Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan controversy: Javed Akhtar breaks his silence on same

    BTS 10th Anniversary: Jungkook pens an emotional letter for fans, expressing gratitude MAH

    BTS 10th Anniversary: Jungkook pens an emotional letter for fans, expressing gratitude

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's adorable family trip pictures are unmissable - SEE PICS vma

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's adorable family trip pictures are unmissable - SEE PICS

    Ram Charan and Upasana anniversary: From friendship to love, and now to parenthood MAH

    Ram Charan-Upasana anniversary: From friendship to love, and now to parenthood

    Recent Stories

    Extraction 2 to I Love You: 7 exciting OTT releases to binge (MSW)

    Extraction 2 to I Love You: 7 exciting OTT releases to binge

    Unbreakable Ashes Records: A Glorious Legacy of the Greatest Rivalry osf

    Unbreakable Ashes Records: A Glorious Legacy of the Greatest Rivalry

    Infinix Note 30 5G with JBL powered speakers 108MP camera launched in India price starts at Rs 14999 gcw

    Infinix Note 30 5G with JBL-powered speakers, 108MP camera launched in India; price starts at Rs 14,999

    YouTube makes BIG announcement! With 500 subscribers, you can now apply for monetization anr

    YouTube makes BIG announcement! With 500 subscribers, you can now apply for monetization

    WATCH Here is how Cyclone Biparjoy is creating havoc in India, Pakistan AJR

    WATCH | Here's how Cyclone Biparjoy is creating havoc in India, Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon