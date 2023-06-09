Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Shweta Sharma, Khesari Lal's BOLD dance moves on ‘Naagin’ is a must WATCH

    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 6:31 PM IST

    Shweta Sharma sexy video: The sensual and 'dhamakedaar' dance performance of Khesari Lal Yadav and Shweta Sharma on 'Naagin' will have you mesmerised; watch video
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his acting and dancing talents, which he has shown in films and songs.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His songs became popular on social media, garnering him the title of 'Trending Star' among his fans. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans admire his on-stage connection with Shweta, and his single 'Naagin' is making waves. Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his dynamic dancing talents, and this song is full of hot chemistry, intense dance, and heartfelt acting.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song features Khesari Lal Yadav and Shweta Singh dressed in colourful outfits and dancing to some amazing beats. Khesari teases Shweta Singh, and she responds to the energetic music with powerful dancing skills and passionate chemistry.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They look sexy while romancing and dancing to the beats of the music. Khesari and Shweta Singh look lovely in this song, and their steamy relationship will leave you wanting more.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song has 24,131,603 views on YouTube. Fans appreciate the duo's relationship and lavish them with praise and admiration for their work. The audience is going nuts since the song is about sizzling chemistry.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their beautiful outfits are enough to steal your heart. They seem lovely while having a passionate romance with one another. Both artists are generating a sensation on the internet with their hot and dynamic dance to the uplifting sounds of the tune.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kajol surprises fans with Instagram and Twitter announcement [ATG]

    Kajol surprises fans with Instagram and Twitter announcement

    Here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham defeated cancer and emerged stronger - Read details (ATG)

    Here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham defeated cancer and emerged stronger - Read details

    Shanaya Kapoor stuns social media with velvety dance moves - WATCH VIDEO atg

    Shanaya Kapoor stuns social media with velvety dance moves - WATCH VIDEO

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan love story: The power couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary ATG

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan love story: The power couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' and 'Agent Game' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' and 'Agent Game' are a must-watch

    Recent Stories

    7 delicious coconut milk drinks to beat heat vma

    7 delicious coconut milk drinks to beat heat

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Blinder from Green to get rid of century-bound Rahane leaves fans stunned

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Blinder from Green to get rid of century-bound Rahane leaves fans stunned

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest Pro Which is better gcw

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest Pro: Which is better?

    Explained Why Canada is reluctant on cracking whip on Sikh separatists

    Explained: Why Canada is reluctant on cracking whip on Sikh separatists

    Amboori Rakhi murder case: Court sentences 3 convicts to rigorous life imprisonment anr

    Amboori Rakhi murder case: Court sentences 3 convicts to rigorous life imprisonment

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon