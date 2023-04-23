Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Shubhi Sharma, Nirahua's bedroom song 'Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi' is making fans go crazy

    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Shubhi Sharma sexy video: Bhojpuri actress Shubhi Sharma and Nirahua's hit song from 'Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi' from Nirahua Hindustani 3 is going viral on YouTube.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Shubhi Sharma's recent Bhojpuri hit 'Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi' has taken the internet by storm. The two engage in a torrid affair throughout the song, leaving spectators wanting more.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Shubhi Sharma's sensuous emotions and sexy attitude throughout the song are enthralling. Her sensual dances tease Nirahua, and he matches her with his energetic dancing skills and love connection.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri stars Nirahua and Shubhi Sharma have a solid on-screen relationship that has become a fan favourite.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Shubhi Sharma are two of the most well-known faces in Bhojpuri cinema, and their performances in 'Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi' demonstrate their brilliance and attractiveness.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song 'Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi's success might be due to their strong chemistry and the hot romance they convey.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The success of 'Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi' demonstrates the growing popularity of the Bhojpuri film industry, which is projected to continue as more people become aware of the talent and attractiveness of Bhojpuri cinema.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans can expect more intriguing and entertaining content, with performers like Nirahua and Shubhi Sharma leading.

