When Alia Bhatt apologized Shaheen Bhatt on screen, highlights mental health care

Throwback to Alia Bhatt's public apology to her sister Shaheen Bhatt highlighting mental health concerns is a reminder to everyone to aknowledge people's situations and efforts while dealing with mental health. 

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

Alia Bhatt is a well-known global star from Bollywood. Despite the online trolling and bullying in the name of nepotism, she worked on herself and became a global sensation. Her notable films include Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, Jigra, Gully Boy, Kalank, etc. Apart from her successful acting career, Alia Bhatt also prioritizes her personal life and family. 

Alia Bhatt apologized Shaheen Bhatt:

In an old interview, Alia Bhatt was seen apologizing to her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, publicly on screen. This apology was an eye-opener to many people across the country. Alia apologized to her sister for not being able to understand her struggles with mental health. This confession was done during the time Shaheen launched her book 'I've Never Been (Un)Happier,' which said about her battles with depression. 

Alia admitted that despite living with Shaheen for years, she had failed to recognize the signs of her sister's depression and support her to get better. She expressed regret for not being more supportive during Shaheen's most challenging times. This candid confession resonated with many, highlighting the importance of understanding and supporting people who are dealing with mental health issues without judging them for who they are.

Alia Bhatt broke down on camera during the interview with the regret of not being supportive to her sister. She initially tried to engage Shaheen in various activities, but later she recognized that managing depression isn't a quick fix and realized simply being there for her sister, offering unconditional love and support, is useful.

Alia also highlighted the importance of understanding people around us without judging. She further explained, saying, 'When people aren't willing to do anything, we often label them as boring. But we won't be ready to look at the backstory or struggle that person is facing. Instead, if we can try to understand their silence and just offer them a shoulder to lean on or can just sit with them, it would make their day better. Instead of judging, Alia chose to be there for her family and friends to not repeat the mistake that she made with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. 

